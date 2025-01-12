Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,441 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. KP Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

