Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,742 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Interface were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Interface by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Interface by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $22.80 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,142.70. The trade was a 9.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,995.46. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,237. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Interface Profile



Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

