Diversified Trust Co Buys 309 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.