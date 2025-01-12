Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,169 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.94. This trade represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $39,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,765.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $527,262. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TVTX

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.