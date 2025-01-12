Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 131.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.31.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.