Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Westrock Coffee worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,199,000. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 588,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 32,869.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEST. Truist Financial started coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 2.2 %

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $576.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.55. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent acquired 62,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,479.57. The trade was a 126.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

