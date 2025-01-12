Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,773,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $43,134,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

