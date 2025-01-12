Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,101,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,919,000 after buying an additional 114,838 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,090,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

