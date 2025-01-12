Diversified Trust Co Has $227,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 717.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Down 2.5 %

WEX stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WEX from $247.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

