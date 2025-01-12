Diversified Trust Co Has $290,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $358.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $314.03 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $294.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

