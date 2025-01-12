Diversified Trust Co Has $309,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.12.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

