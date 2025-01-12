Diversified Trust Co Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

