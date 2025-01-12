Diversified Trust Co Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 75.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

