Diversified Trust Co Has $377,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,615,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 4.6 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

