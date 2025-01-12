Diversified Trust Co Has $385,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

ADUS stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

