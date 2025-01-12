Diversified Trust Co Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.