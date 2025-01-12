Diversified Trust Co Has $390,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Innospec by 58.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.65 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

