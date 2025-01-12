Diversified Trust Co Has $404,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

