Diversified Trust Co Invests $269,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,551,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,682,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

