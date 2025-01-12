Diversified Trust Co Invests $273,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

