Diversified Trust Co Invests $356,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 61.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,660,000 after acquiring an additional 420,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 351,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 54.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,009 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $241,252.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,960. The trade was a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,700. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,433 shares of company stock worth $1,855,275. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 991.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

