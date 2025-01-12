Diversified Trust Co Makes New $352,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,774,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

DVY opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.