Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 274,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,792,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.84.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

