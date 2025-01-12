Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,957 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 337.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210 in the last 90 days. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 661.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

