Diversified Trust Co Purchases 240 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Impinj were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Impinj by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $6,257,255.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,259,401.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 11,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,319,154.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,539.38. This represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,691 shares of company stock worth $131,398,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

PI opened at $143.62 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

