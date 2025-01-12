Diversified Trust Co Purchases 610 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 532.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 60,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 148.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE:REX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $750.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

