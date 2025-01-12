Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 303.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.