Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

