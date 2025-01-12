Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,141 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 131.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

