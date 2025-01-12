Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,194 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

