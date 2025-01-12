Diversified Trust Co Sells 10,021 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $251.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $154.96 and a 52-week high of $256.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.09.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

