Diversified Trust Co Sells 100,408 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.