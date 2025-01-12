Diversified Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.