Diversified Trust Co Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

