Diversified Trust Co Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $613.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $473.89 and a 1 year high of $648.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

