Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,275 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MARA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in MARA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MARA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MARA alerts:

MARA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 5.76. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.