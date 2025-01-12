Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,171 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Down 4.5 %

PSMT opened at $89.25 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.74 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,037.64. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

