Diversified Trust Co Takes $233,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

