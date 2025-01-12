Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 8,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 3.5 %

StoneX Group Profile

SNEX opened at $98.59 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

