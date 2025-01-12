Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.6 %

ADM stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

