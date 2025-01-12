DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $676,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,732.77. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,089 shares of company stock valued at $66,320,395 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

