Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 183.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $183.36 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

