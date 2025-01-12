Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $208.26.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.