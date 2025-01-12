Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $318.67 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,660 shares of company stock worth $87,726,551. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

