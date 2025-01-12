Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

DEA stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

