Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,431,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 859,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,969,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 467,663 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.60 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 38.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

