Elios Financial Group Inc. Invests $578,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

