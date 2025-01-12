Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

