Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Cut by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 640.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.51. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

