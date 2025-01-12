Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

